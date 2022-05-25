Arianna M. Vos, 19, of Hutchinson, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, due to a car accident in Scott County. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, and will continue one hour prior to the service ALL at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
