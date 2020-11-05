Arleen F. Radke, 85, of Brownton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Grand Meadows Senior Living in Glencoe. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton with interment following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, and will continue one hour prior to the service ALL AT CHURCH. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

