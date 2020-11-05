Arleen F. Radke, 85, of Brownton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Grand Meadows Senior Living in Glencoe. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton with interment following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, and will continue one hour prior to the service ALL AT CHURCH. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- 2020 ELECTION DAY RESULTS
- Hutchinson secondary students switching back to hybrid following spike in McLeod County cases
- When Hutchinson's Jake Powell needed a better mud motor, he built one and launched a new business
- Four-hour standoff in rural Forest City ends with man's surrender
- MORE TO THE STORY: Good bye to a faithful friend of McLeod County
- 2020 ELECTION RESULTS
- Newcomers win the day in local contests
- Warrant search leads to three drug arrests in Hutchinson
- Enrollment drops at Hutchinson Public Schools
- Zyvonne D. Langan, 51