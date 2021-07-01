Arlein G. Anderson, 99, of Buffalo Lake, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Monday, July 12, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hector, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends is 4-7 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Arrangements with Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two arrested after burglary report, helicopter search near Silver Lake
- Is there room in Hutchinson's downtown for light manufacturing?
- Nicholas "Nick" Peter Simmons, 29
- Hutchinson's Grace Hanson takes her shot at Tokyo
- Mark Albert Bakke, 63
- William (Bill) Asp, 77
- Five youth taken to hospital following early morning crash
- Kochs' building renovation was energized by a vision for downtown
- Rochester, MN's First Completed Opportunity Zone Project, the Hyatt House Rochester / Mayo Clinic Area, Hosts Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony, Community Tours
- Michael Harley Redlin, 74