Arlene A. Burgstahler, 92, of Hutchinson, formerly Stewart, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at Zion United Methodist Church in Buffalo Lake, with interment in the Zion Evangelical Cemetery in Preston Lake Township. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at Zion United Methodist Church. Arrangements with Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.

