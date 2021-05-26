Arlene A. Burgstahler, 92, of Hutchinson, formerly Stewart, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at Zion United Methodist Church in Buffalo Lake, with interment in the Zion Evangelical Cemetery in Preston Lake Township. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at Zion United Methodist Church. Arrangements with Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.
Arlene A. Burgstahler, 92
Tags
Mona Rueter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- After 53 years in the family, sisters say goodbye to Hutch Cafe
- It's all about flow in newly expanded Hutchinson Main Street Sports Bar
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Litchfield City Council settles on dog park site
- Tony Zavala is keeping Hutchinson guys fresh
- Stephen Dille, 75
- Dianne Carlson, 77
- Man allegedly threatened to shoot police during Monday morning standoff in Hutchinson
- Could 'agrivoltaics' be the answer to McLeod County's dilemma of solar arrays on farmland?
- Litchfield High School returns to tradition for 2021 commencement