Arlene J. Christensen, 78, of Hutchinson passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Funeral service is 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Dassel, with interment following in spring. Visitation is 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, two hours prior, all at church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. If you are unable to attend Arlene's funeral and would like to send a card, send to Anita McCarthy at 13470 621st Ave. Hutchinson, MN 55350. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

