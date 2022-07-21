Arlene E. Dubisar, 93, of Hutchinson, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022 from at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hutchinson's Ashley Breitkreutz competes in karate national, world tournaments
- Carl Runke, 75
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- Edwin Olson, 92
- Voters will decide fate of recreation center
- Ivanka Trump remembers late mother Ivana as a 'trailblazer' as father Donald Trump watches on at New York funeral
- June Adamek, 75
- Park Elementary north addition cut away
- Marlys Lindgren, 89
- Jerome Lindell, 86