Arlene E. Dubisar, 93, of Hutchinson, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022 from at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Tags