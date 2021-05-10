Arlene Gehlen, 93, of Glencoe, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Glencoe Regional Health in Glencoe. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 14, at Church of St. Pius X in Glencoe, with interment following at the Glencoe Catholic Cemetery in Glencoe. Gathering of family & friends will be 10-10:45 a.m. Friday, May 14, at the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. Social distancing requirements will be followed and masks are required. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
