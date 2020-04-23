Arlene M. Williams, 85, of Litchfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. A private family service will be at the Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin with a interment in the Arndahl Lutheran Cemetery in rural Grove City, Meeker County. A memorial service will be at a later date. Arrangements are with the Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin.
Most Popular
Articles
- McLeod County Board asks for end to stay-at-home order
- Drivers urged to stay out of Shopko parking lot
- Yes, the Water Carnival is happening, but it may look different from past years
- Winstock 2020 canceled due to COVID-19
- Hutchinson's 'Ambassador of Smiles' celebrates her 100th birthday
- WATCH: Local stylists offer tips and tutorials for hair care during the pandemic
- How has the stay-at-home order affected Hutchinson police, fire calls?
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- Hutchinson High School Wall of Fame seeks nominees
- Minnesota joins coalition of 7 Midwest states deciding when to reopen economy