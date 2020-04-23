Arlene M. Williams, 85, of Litchfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. A private family service will be at the Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin with a interment in the Arndahl Lutheran Cemetery in rural Grove City, Meeker County. A memorial service will be at a later date. Arrangements are with the Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin.

