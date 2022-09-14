Arliss M. Ortloff, 90, wife of Orlin, of Hutchinson, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at her home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

