Arliss M. Ortloff, 91, wife of Orlin, of Hutchinson, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at her home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson.Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tori Spelling says late friend Scout Masterson was 'taken way too soon'
- Isaac Buboltz, 29
- Kimberly Barka, 42
- John Lennon's acoustic rendition of Yellow Submarine featured on new Revolver boxset
- Meet the candidates: Hutchinson School Board
- Isaac J. Buboltz, 29
- Shawn Bryant, 50
- Yellowstone and Fifty Shades actor Luke Grimes working on country album
- Dolly Parton is an inspiration to all women, says Kelly Clarkson
- Hutchinson man who drowned at Brainerd camp identified