Arnold Kleinsasser, 68, of Starland H.B. passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at his home on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Visitation will begin at 8 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at Starland. Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at Starland. Due to Covid-19, please be mindful and use the necessary precautions. If you are feeling unwell and experiencing flu symptoms, please stay at home. Arrangements are with Dalin-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Winthrop.

