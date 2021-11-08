Arthur “Butch” Kroeger, 83, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Celebration of Life is 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends is two hours prior to the service at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel.
