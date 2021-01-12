Arvid J. Ward, 83, of Hector, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at his home in Hector. Private family memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Memorials preferred. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
