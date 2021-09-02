Avis J. Johnson, 87, of Buffalo Lake, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hector, with interment in Hector City Cemetery. Gathering of family and friends is one hour prior to the service at First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Arrangements are with Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.
