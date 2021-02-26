Barbara “Barb” J. Alsleben, 65, wife of Sid, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at the Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Memorial Service will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 1, at Christ The King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be 1:00-2:00 p.m., Monday, March 1, one hour prior to the service, all at Christ The King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

