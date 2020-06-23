Barbara “Barb” Johnson, 72, of Hutchinson, formerly Hector, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Hector City Cemetery. Arrangements are with Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Please visit hantge.com for all updated service information.

