Barbara E. Ryan, 88, of Hutchinson passed away Saturday, March 28, at the Birchwood House in Hutchinson. Celebration of life will be at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
