Barbara Heyer, 83, of Hutchinson, formerly Fairfax, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at the Hauser-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Fairfax with interment in St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Gathering of family and friends will be Monday, Nov. 28, one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Arrangements are with Hauser-Hantge Chapel in Fairfax.

