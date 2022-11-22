Barbara Heyer, 83, of Hutchinson, formerly Fairfax, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at the Hauser-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Fairfax with interment in St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Gathering of family and friends will be Monday, Nov. 28, one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Arrangements are with Hauser-Hantge Chapel in Fairfax.
Most Popular
Articles
- Grayson Chrisley rushed to hospital after car crash
- Florence Grams, 82
- Shirley Stelten-Manning, 79
- Leonard Pulkrabek, 90
- Dean Ruzicka, 55
- Cathy Rasmussen, 53
- Thomas Jane files claim against Anne Heche's estate
- FOOTBALL: Hutchinson dominates Stewartville, advances to state semifinals
- New mural project is coming to Hutchinson in 2023
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services