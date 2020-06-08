Barbara J. Ulrich, 85, of Buffalo Lake, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center. Public drive-thru visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Buffalo Lake. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at the cemetery. Arrangements are with Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Hector.

