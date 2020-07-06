Barbara L. Scott, 85, wife of Wayne, of Hutchinson passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her home in Hutchinson. A celebration mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends is one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hutchinson man killed in workplace incident
- Three vehicles collided in Sunday crash
- Rite-Way Conveyors plans new facility in Hutchinson industrial park
- New state laws take effect July 1
- MORE TO THE STORY: Glencoe's first Fourth of July
- Hutchinson Main Street reconstruction project moves into Stage 4
- Nicholas A. Icenhower, 30
- Settergren Farm celebrating 101 years on 200 acres
- Allen J. Reed, 75
- Nicholas A. Icenhower, 30