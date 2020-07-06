Barbara L. Scott, 85, wife of Wayne, of Hutchinson passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her home in Hutchinson. A celebration mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends is one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

