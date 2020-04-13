Barbara L. Scott, 85, of Hutchinson, wife of Wayne, passed away Sunday, April 12, at her home in Hutchinson. A private family graveside service will be Friday, April 17, at St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery in Hutchinson. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Barbara L. Scott, 85
