Beatrice “Bea” Krussow, 80 of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, with her daughter and son-in-law at the North Louisiana Extended Care Hospital in Lacombe, Louisiana. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at Christ the King Lutheran Church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
