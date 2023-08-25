Bernard “Butch” Funk, 79, husband of Mary, of Hutchinson passed away Thursday, Aug. 24, at Cokato Manor in Cokato. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Stewart at a later date. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. There will be a Parish Prayer service at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel.
