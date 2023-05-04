Bernice A. Baumetz, 88, of Hutchinson, passed away May 2, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. May 13, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
