Bernice M. Maahs, 91, of Cosmos, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at RenVilla Health Center in Renville. A private family graveside service will be at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Cosmos. A Public Visitation will be 1-1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Cosmos. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.

