Nov. 26, 2020
Bernice M. Maahs, 91, of Cosmos passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, at RenVilla Health Center in Renville. A private family graveside service is at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Cosmos. A public visitation was Monday, Nov. 30, at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Cosmos. The Rev. Vicki Toutges officiated. Casket bearers were Jason Maahs, Fred Maahs, Gene Bahr, Lyle Bahr, Brad Dallmann, Kenny Schmeling and Keith Leske.
Bernice Mae Maahs was born May 18, 1929. She was the daughter of Harlow and Clara Rosella (Beske) Reinke. Bernice was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. She received her education in Litchfield and was a graduate of Litchfield High School.
On June 9, 1949, Bernice was united in marriage to Erdman Maahs at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. This marriage was blessed with four sons, Van, Doug, Kevin and Steven. Bernice and Erdman resided in rural Cosmos, where they raised their children on the farm. They shared 47 years of marriage until the passing of Erdman May 10, 1998.
Bernice was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She also taught at the country school, cooked at the Hutchinson Truckstop, and the restaurant in Cosmos. Bernice was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos, where she was part of the ladies’ aid. She was also a member of the Beack-Thompson American Legion Post 126 Auxiliary.
Bernice enjoyed sewing, watching the Minnesota Twins baseball team, and traveling to Texas. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
When Bernice needed assistance with her care, she became a resident at Prairie View of Hector for three years. Blessed be her memory.
Bernice is survived by her sons, Van Maahs of Cosmos, Doug Maahs of Cosmos, and Kevin Maahs and his wife Kathy of Ashford, Washington,; grandchildren, Dana Jenson and her husband Dan of Ocean City, California, Shawn Maahs and his wife Becca of Lakeville, Jason, Athena and Casey; and many other relatives and friends.
Bernice was preceded in death by her parents Harlow and Clara Reinke; husband Erdman Maahs; son Steven Maahs; sisters, Laura Back, Violet Schiro, Lucille Dallmann and Ruth Bahr; and brother Wesley Laffen.
