Bernice “Bernie” Moritz, 82, of Hutchinson, formerly Stewart, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Hutchinson Health Hospital in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart, with interment in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Stewart. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart, and will continue for one hour prior to the Wednesday service, all at the Church. Arrangements are with Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.