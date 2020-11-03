Betty A. Jensen, 85, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at Faith Lutheran Church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

Tags

Recommended for you