Betty A. Jensen, 85, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at Faith Lutheran Church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Warrant search leads to three drug arrests in Hutchinson
- When Hutchinson's Jake Powell needed a better mud motor, he built one and launched a new business
- MORE TO THE STORY: Good bye to a faithful friend of McLeod County
- Hutchinson secondary students switching back to hybrid following spike in McLeod County cases
- Hutchinson High School 2020 Wall of Fame inductees share pride, achievements
- Giving Hutchinson a jolt into the future
- McLeod County distributing COVID-19 relief funds
- Avery Stilwell leaves LHS tennis program at the top
- Zyvonne D. Langan, 51
- Following Thursday court ruling, MN officials say it's too late to mail a ballot