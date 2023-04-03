Betty J. Garberich, 93, of Hutchinson passed away March 29 at Woodstone Senior Living Community in Hutchinson. Funeral will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Lake Lillian Community Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Online Guest Book is available at www.hantge.com.

