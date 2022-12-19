Betty J. Henke, wife of David, 75, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Acoma Township. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Dua Lipa is reportedly dating Jack Harlow
- Mark Gabrielson, 43
- Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ cause of death ruled suicide by gunshot wound to head
- Don Holmgren, 65
- Three Hutchinson officers, two McLeod deputies involved in fatal shooting
- Michael Schmidt, 74
- Arlene Wendolek, 91
- Virgil Fronk, 75
- Rapper Grand Daddy IU dies aged 54
- Six Hutchinson seniors commit to college athletic careers