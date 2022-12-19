Betty J. Henke, wife of David, 75, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Acoma Township. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

