Betty Lou Runke, 90, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 10, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township, rural Hutchinson, with interment following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., two hours prior to the service, all at church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hutchinson City Council votes down mask resolution
- Two Hutchinson moms led effort for new playground at 'our park'
- Hutchinson Family Aquatic Center will be open with limitations
- Greg Tuman, 47
- Dale E. Runke, 72
- Katris Donnay is Kind Neighbor Spotlight honoree
- Scott J. Schwantes, 60
- Tim Orth Memorial Foundation continues mission despite pandemic
- Water Carnival is a 'go' for June 15-20
- Kendall Busch, 55