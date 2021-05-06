Betty Lou Runke, 90, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 10, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township, rural Hutchinson, with interment following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., two hours prior to the service, all at church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

