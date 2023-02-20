Betty A. Nass, 86, of Mora, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at United Hospital in St. Paul. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., two hours prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.