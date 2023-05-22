Betty E. Ruskamp, 76, wife of Les, of Hutchinson, passed away on Friday, May 19, at her home in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

