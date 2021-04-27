Beverly J. Zumach, 80, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 30, at New Journey United Church of Christ in Hutchinson with interment following in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

