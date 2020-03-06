Beverly E. Martens, 89, of Hutchinson, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m., on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in the Trinity Cemetery in Lynn Township, McLeod County. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, all at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel.
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- McLeod County woman found dead after standoff
- Preparing for possible coronavirus outbreak in Minnesota
- Two Hutchinson people arrested with a car full of drugs
- Hutchinson loses its original shark
- 'A true and lasting friend'
- Carrie Lynn LaMott, 54
- PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY: Biden wins Minnesota, McLeod County
- Meet the McLeod County dairy princess candidates
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Share your downtown ideas in online survey