Beverly A. Nelson, 86, of Hutchinson passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Cedar Crest Estates in Silver Lake. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Litchfield with interment in Litchfield (Ripley) Cemetery in Litchfield. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

