Brad K. Nelson, 59, of Litchfield, died Friday June 4, 2021 at his home in Litchfield. A memorial service will be 4:00 p.m., Saturday June 12, at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be held in Ripley Cemetery, Litchfield. The funeral will be live-streamed starting at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service website.

