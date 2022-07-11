Bradly Edgar, 80, of Bird Island passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at his home. Memorial service is at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hector with interment in Hector City Cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 29 at Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
