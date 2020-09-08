Brenda G. Kruse, 68, wife of Duane, of Cosmos, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at her home in rural Cosmos. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be held 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at St. John’s Lutheran Church and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

