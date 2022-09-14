Brian J. Krumrey, 53, of Hector, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at his home. Celebration of Life gathering will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Brad and Susan Krumrey’s Home, 217 E. Hall Avenue in Buffalo Lake. Memorial Prayer Service will be at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Brad and Susan’s home. Private family graveside service in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Buffalo Lake. Arrangements are with the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.
