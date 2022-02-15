Brian M. Stark, husband of Carol, 66, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at his home in Hutchinson. Celebration of Life will be at 11 a .m. Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Crow River Winery in Hutchinson, with interment in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Bismarck Township. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the winery.

