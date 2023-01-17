Bruce R. Crosby, 76, husband of Anita, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at his home. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment held at a later date in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be from Noon-2 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
