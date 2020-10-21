Bruce Rethlake, 84, of Litchfield, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. A public gathering of family and friends will be 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Litchfield. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will take place. Interment will be held in the Calvary Cemetery in Litchfield. Arrangements are with Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin.
