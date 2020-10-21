Bruce Rethlake, 84, of Litchfield, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. A public gathering of family and friends will be 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Litchfield. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will take place. Interment will be held in the Calvary Cemetery in Litchfield. Arrangements are with Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin.

Tags

Recommended for you