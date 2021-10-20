Bryan J. Marconcini, 44, of Mankato, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at his home in Mankato. Gathering of family and friends will be 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
