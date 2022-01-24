Burton “Burt” Kucera, 93, of Brownton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton, with interment in Oak Grove Cemetery in Brownton. Gathering of family and friends is 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, and will continue one hour prior to the service, all at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

Tags