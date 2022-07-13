Carl M. Runke, 75, husband of Ardell, of Hutchinson passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at his home. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, and will continue one hour prior to the service, ALL at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

