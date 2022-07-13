Carl M. Runke, 75, husband of Ardell, of Hutchinson passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at his home. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, and will continue one hour prior to the service, ALL at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wanous family selected as McLeod Farm Family of the Year
- Pierce Brosnan: James Caan was an inspiration
- Pippa Middleton's 18m Berkshire mansion
- Royal review: Miss Litchfield Claudia Toenjes reflects on her reign
- John Magoon, 57
- Grand marshal Gary Gruenke takes on a new kind of Watercade duty
- Philip Blazinski, 61
- Judith Rademacher, 67
- Raina Kaping crowned Miss Litchfield, three named princesses
- Warren Macemon, 91