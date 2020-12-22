Carol A. Mons, 73, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Hutchinson Health. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held one hour prior to the service at Peace Lutheran Church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

