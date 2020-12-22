Carol A. Mons, 73, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Hutchinson Health. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held one hour prior to the service at Peace Lutheran Church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two McLeod County Highway 212 roundabouts funded
- ATV Pulling Fish House Breaks Through Ice on Western Minnesota Lake
- Three injured in Wednesday roll-over crash
- Michael Piepenburg, 67
- New Hutchinson Police Station draft presented to council
- Diane Helen Dollerschell, 68
- COVID-19 vaccine arrives in McLeod County hospitals
- Walz to allow elementary schools to open in exchange for keeping bars, restaurants closed
- Hutchinson K-5 students set to return to classrooms in January
- Michael Piepenburg, 67