Carol Axt, 85, of Hutchinson, formerly of Glencoe, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Ecumen Pines Assisted Living in Hutchinson. Arrangements are pending with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
