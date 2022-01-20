Carol Ann Zieman, 81, of Hutchinson, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The service will be held in the gymnasium, please use the east entrance. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at St. Anastasia Catholic Church.

