Carroll J. Hamblin, 81, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, April 24, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Fort Ridgely Cemetery in Ridgely Township, Nicollet County. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Captain's Club offers downtown Litchfield event rental space
- Douglas Heim, 57
- Kevin Sussman marries Addie Hall
- Leighton Johnson, 71
- BASEBALL: New coach, players but Tigers looking for same out diamond magic
- Hayley Atwell gets engaged to Ned Wolfgang Kelly
- Afroman running for US President
- Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge married!
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- Catherine Meierhofer, 82